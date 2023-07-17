Youtuber Story 13

Make your next announcement pop with this minimal, vertical story promo. A centered media frame, bold headline area, and a clear CTA button guide viewers to act fast. The smooth slide-in motion and subtle geometric background keep focus on your visuals, while the progress indicator builds momentum. Perfect for social media stories and short promos, it’s easy to tailor with your own media, font, and brand colors. Deliver a crisp, modern look in seconds and keep your audience engaged from first glance to swipe.