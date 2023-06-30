Youtuber Story 8

Announce your next release with a clean, vertical story built for YouTubers and creators. This minimal flat-design template features a bold calendar card to spotlight the day and month, plus a clear play-button CTA to drive clicks. Optimize for story placements with a centered layout, crisp typography, and a simple dot-grid background. Easily edit the headline, date and month, switch fonts and tweak brand colors for a polished, on-brand promo in minutes. Perfect for teasers, premieres and reminders across social media.