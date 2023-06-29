Youtuber Story 7
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
164exports
Grow your channel with a sleek story-ready subscribe animation. This minimal, geometric design layers a honeycomb grid over your video or photo while a bold CTA invites viewers to subscribe. A cursor click drives the interaction and transitions the button for instant feedback. Customize text, swap media, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your branding. Perfect for YouTubers, bloggers, and creators who want a polished vertical story that converts followers. Quick to edit and easy to deploy across social platforms, it keeps attention on the message and drives action.
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