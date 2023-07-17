Youtuber Story 19
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
63exports
Make your next story pop with a clean, modern vertical promo. This template pairs a dark, textured backdrop with a torn paper media frame, bold headline space, playful doodle accents and a prominent like icon. It’s purpose-built for fast announcements, channel updates, or new content teasers. Easily customize colors, text, and media to match your brand and share-ready style. Optimized for 9:16 stories and short-form feeds, it delivers maximum impact with minimal clutter—perfect for creators and marketers who want to grab attention quickly.
Pack (19)
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