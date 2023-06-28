Youtuber Story 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
631exports
Create an eye-catching YouTube story promo in seconds. This vertical template pairs a bold headline with a clean media frame set over a digital, blueprint-style grid. A dynamic play icon, subtle lens flare and smooth scan reveals add impact while keeping the look minimal and modern. Perfect for creators and brands who want to tease new uploads and drive clicks. Easily customize colors, fonts, text and media to match your channel’s aesthetic and publish-ready format.
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