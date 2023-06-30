Youtuber Story 9

Promote your next live stream with a clean, vertical story built for YouTube creators and vloggers. This minimal design combines a curved media mask, bold headline, live indicator, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Easily swap in your own video or image, edit text, and fine-tune brand colors and fonts. The dark backdrop with subtle dot grid keeps focus on your message while icons add instant platform recognition. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, and channel updates—produce eye‑catching story content in minutes.