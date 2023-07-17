Youtuber Story 18
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
93exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, vertical story video designed for creators and brands. This minimal, flat-design template features a prominent avatar frame, a bold call-to-action button, and crisp typography that’s perfect for quick promos, announcements, or links. Customize the fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand, then export a polished story-ready video for your favorite social channels. Ideal for shoutouts, updates, support links, and more.
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