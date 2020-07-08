Clean Instagram Story 7
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
205exports
Create polished social stories in seconds. This clean, minimal promo features smooth slide-in motion, elegant typography and bold red accents that frame your visuals. Seamlessly showcase multiple images with stylish slice transitions while keeping messaging clear and modern. Perfect for quick product highlights, announcements or brand updates, the balanced layout and tidy spacing make content easy to read. Customize text, colors and media to match your visual identity and publish a professional-looking story every time.
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