Clean Instagram Story 18

Create polished vertical stories with a clean, minimal design. This template features a centered content card for your headline, subtext, label, and a clear CTA button, plus a subtle swipe arrow for action. Customize fonts, colors, and the background image to fit product promos, announcements, events, and more. Smooth slide and fade animations keep attention on your message while the refined layout feels modern and elegant. Perfect for quick social ads and stories that need clarity, style, and results.