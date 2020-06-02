Clean Instagram Story 3

Showcase your message in a clean, vertical story format designed for fast, eye-catching promos. This template pairs bold color blocks with rounded banners, crisp typography, and smooth slide-in motion. Drop in your images, edit the headline, body copy, and a clear call-to-action line. Flexible color controls let you match any brand in seconds. Ideal for product highlights, announcements, event teasers, and social ads across story and reels placements. Built with minimal, flat design for maximum clarity and impact, it keeps attention on what matters most—your content.