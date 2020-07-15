Clean Instagram Story 16

Built for vertical platforms, this clean and minimal story template blends bold typography with sliding color panels to showcase your message. Feature up to three photos in a smooth, modern slideshow while keeping headlines, details, and a website clearly readable. Responsive to 4:5 and 9:16, it’s ideal for social ads, announcements, product highlights, and brand updates. Customize text, colors, and images to match any style—from corporate to creative. With elegant motion and a tidy two‑column layout, your content stays focused, polished, and ready to publish fast.