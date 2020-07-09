Clean Instagram Story 9

Create a clean, eye-catching story in seconds. This vertical promo template pairs bold typography with a vibrant side banner and smooth image transitions to spotlight your message. Showcase multiple photos or product shots while keeping your headline and CTA always visible. Minimal flat design ensures readability and brand impact on small screens. Ideal for story placements, reels and short ads, with flexible colors and fonts to match your identity. Make your announcements, launches or offers stand out with polished motion and a focused layout that converts.