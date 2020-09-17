Clean Instagram Story 9 Portrait
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
92exports
Make modern story promos in seconds with this clean, minimal portrait design. Combine bold headline banners, a vertical sidebar for supporting text, and smooth photo slides to showcase products, events, or announcements. The layout is optimized for Instagram and Facebook placements, with calm motion, elegant typography, and a focused two‑column composition. Swap images, edit copy, and adjust colors to match your brand. Ideal for quick ads, teasers, and on‑brand updates that look polished and professional on mobile.
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