Clean Instagram Story 9 Portrait

Make modern story promos in seconds with this clean, minimal portrait design. Combine bold headline banners, a vertical sidebar for supporting text, and smooth photo slides to showcase products, events, or announcements. The layout is optimized for Instagram and Facebook placements, with calm motion, elegant typography, and a focused two‑column composition. Swap images, edit copy, and adjust colors to match your brand. Ideal for quick ads, teasers, and on‑brand updates that look polished and professional on mobile.