Clean Instagram Story 15 Portrait

Create sleek, vertical story promos with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template pairs a centered hero image with bold titles, neat supporting text and a prominent call‑to‑action. Smooth slide-in reveals and staggered typography keep the rhythm modern and unobtrusive. Swap in your images, adjust colors to match your brand, and choose your fonts for a polished finish. Ideal for product highlights, brand announcements, and quick social ads, the layout is optimized for portrait story placements and feeds while staying simple and impactful.