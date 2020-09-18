Clean Instagram Story 5 Portrait

Create polished social stories with a clean 2x2 grid and a bold, centered headline. This minimal portrait template is perfect for Instagram, Facebook, and vertical promos. Swap in your images, customize the message, pick your brand fonts and colors, and export a refined slideshow that fits any campaign. Smooth, understated motion keeps focus on your content while the grid layout provides instant structure. Ideal for product highlights, event announcements, or lifestyle posts when you need clarity and impact in seconds.