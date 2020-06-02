Clean Instagram Story 5

Showcase your message with a clean, modern story design. This minimal template features a 4‑panel photo collage framed by crisp white gutters and a bold center title banner. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps attention on your visuals and headline, making it perfect for promos, announcements, or highlights. Swap in your images, adjust text and colors, and export for vertical or square feeds. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more—fast to customize, sleek to publish.