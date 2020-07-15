Clean Instagram Story 15

Promote your product or message with a clean, minimal vertical story. This template pairs elegant typography with smooth slice transitions to showcase up to three images. A bold CTA button drives action, while a compact banner headline keeps your key message up top. Fully customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand. Ideal for social ads, highlights, and quick promos across Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Achieve a polished, modern look in minutes with a calm, refined motion style that keeps attention focused on your content.