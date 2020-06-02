Clean Instagram Story 4

Showcase your brand in a clean, modern story. This vertical promo pairs bold geometric panels with smooth image transitions and a crisp, readable headline card. Swap in your photos, edit two text fields, and fine-tune colors, borders, and the CTA arrow to match your branding. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your message, while subtle motion adds polish without distraction. Ideal for product drops, event teasers, announcements, and social ads across story placements.