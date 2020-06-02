Clean Instagram Story 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Make your social stories stand out with a clean, vertical slideshow built around bold brush‑stroke reveals. A centered frame showcases your images in sequence, while headline and body text animate in with a subtle typewriter effect. Customize colors, copy, and imagery to craft polished promos, announcements, or highlights that fit any brand. Smooth, fluid motion and a minimal layout keep attention on your message. Ideal for quick story videos and vertical ads—simply drop in your media, tweak the style, and export eye‑catching content in minutes.
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