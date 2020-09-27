Clean Instagram Story 12

Design a clean, minimal 4:5 promo that shines on Instagram and Facebook. This modern slideshow features smooth slide-ins, bold typography, and a flexible two-column layout with a vertical accent bar. Drop in your images, update the headline and supporting text, and refine the palette with simple color controls. Perfect for social ads, product features, announcements, and quick brand stories. With flat design aesthetics and fluid motion, your visuals stay front and center while remaining on-brand and elegant.