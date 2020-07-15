Clean Instagram Story 17

Create a polished Instagram Story promo with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This vertical template features smooth slide-ins, elegant tile reveals, a prominent CTA bar, and refined typography. Swap in your images, customize colors for backgrounds, text, and accents, and tailor the message to your brand. Ideal for product highlights, event announcements, or sales teasers, it keeps focus on your visuals while maintaining a premium, modern look. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it’s quick to edit and perfect for fast-turnaround social campaigns.