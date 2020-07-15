Clean Instagram Story 13

Create a refined vertical story that spotlights your images with a clean, editorial grid. This minimal, elegant slideshow arranges five photos into a balanced mosaic and finishes with a bold headline and supporting caption. Customize background, text colors, and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, staggered reveals and pop-in motion keep the focus on your visuals—perfect for quick promos, announcements, products, or event teasers. Optimized for stories and vertical placements, it’s a versatile template that turns your assets into a polished, scroll-stopping feature.