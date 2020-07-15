Clean Instagram Story 14

Build eye-catching vertical stories with a clean, minimal design. This template features geometric hexagon frames, smooth slide-ins, and refined typography to showcase products, announcements, or quick highlights. Swap images, edit headlines and subtext, and tailor brand colors and fonts in seconds. The gentle, elegant motion keeps focus on your content, making it ideal for social ads and story placements. A modern, versatile slideshow format that looks polished on any feed while staying simple to customize for your campaign.