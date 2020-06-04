Clean Instagram Story 6

Design a polished story video that puts your visuals and message first. This clean, minimal layout features two stacked image panels, a bold headline area, side captions in vertical orientation, and a standout CTA banner. Flat design, crisp typography, and smooth slide-in motion make it perfect for quick promos, announcements, and brand highlights. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match your identity and deploy across vertical placements—ideal for Stories, Reels, or feed ads.