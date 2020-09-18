Clean Instagram Story 4 Portrait

Make standout vertical promos with a clean, minimal look. This portrait story template features bold diagonal accents, clear headline and website banners, and a smooth 3-image slideshow. Ideal for Instagram, Facebook, Reels and Shorts, it uses flat design shapes and uncluttered typography to keep focus on your visuals. Customize colors, fonts, text, and images to match any brand. With steady, neutral pacing, it pairs well with any soundtrack and adapts easily to multiple purposes—from product teasers to quick announcements.