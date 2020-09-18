Clean Instagram Story 7 Portrait

Craft polished social promos with a clean, minimal portrait layout. This story-ready slideshow pairs a bold headline panel with large imagery and a clear call-to-action banner. Smooth slide-ins, staggered text reveals, and slice transitions keep the pace confident and modern. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and images to spotlight products, events, or announcements across Instagram, Facebook, and more. Perfect for quick campaigns that need clarity and impact without clutter.