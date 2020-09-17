Clean Instagram Story 10 Portrait
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Design a polished vertical story in minutes. This minimal slideshow features smooth panel reveals, a clean text card, and full-screen images tailored for social media. Drop in your photos, edit the headline, fine‑tune colors and fonts, and export a sleek promo that stands out on Instagram or Facebook. The motion is calm and refined, keeping attention on your visuals and message without distractions—perfect for product highlights, announcements, or branded content.
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