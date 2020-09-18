Clean Instagram Story 3 Portrait

Launch a polished social story with this clean, minimal promo. Bold banners frame your headline, subtitle, and call-to-action while images glide in with smooth motion. Easily customize background and accent colors, swap fonts, and update photos to match your brand. Optimized for portrait story and feed placements, it’s ideal for quick promotions, announcements, or product highlights. The flat, modern design keeps attention on your message and visuals, delivering a crisp, professional finish in seconds.