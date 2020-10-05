Instagram Intro Title

Kick off your Instagram content with a fast, modern intro that blends a bold platform icon, a lively photo mosaic, and a clean headline. This square, social-first design uses smooth, energetic animation and a vibrant gradient palette to grab attention instantly. Easily customize the images, title, and colors to match your brand or campaign. Perfect for reels, stories, and feed promos when you want a quick, polished opener that looks great and loads fast on any social platform.