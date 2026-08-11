Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Archive Files - Post - Original - Poster image

Archive Files - Post

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Title sequence
Intro
Police & Crime
Photorealistic
Documentary
7exports
rating
Set the tone for investigative and true‑crime content with a moody title sequence that unfolds inside an archive corridor. Photoreal shelves, industrial lamps, and distressed paper textures frame bold headlines before culminating on a central clipboard for your brand. Zoom‑burst transitions, shallow depth of field, and a stamped call‑to‑action amplify the suspense. Ideal as an intro, title sequence, or outro with a dramatic logo moment. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and branding to match your channel or series aesthetic.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us