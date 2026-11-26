Bring your track to life with a high‑impact, audio‑reactive visualizer built for portrait social posts. A crisp central title, responsive waveform line, and neon energy plumes pulse to the beat, while cinematic spotlights and a reflective floor add depth and drama. Customize text, spectrum style, bands, colors, and more to match your sound and branding. Perfect for singles, teasers, and channel uploads, this dark, glow‑driven design delivers punchy, beat‑synced visuals that command attention.