Bring your music to life in a glowing 3D speaker hall. This neon music visualizer showcases your cover art, artist and song details with a reactive audio spectrum, equalizer bars and a live timer. Energetic spotlights sweep the stage while a reflective floor amplifies the atmosphere. Customize ring and beam colors, fonts and spectrum behavior, then upload your track and artwork for instant, performance‑ready visuals. Perfect for releases, teasers, DJ sets, or channel uploads across genres, this immersive digital stage turns any song into a polished visual experience.