Neon Nexus

Bring your track to life with a futuristic neon HUD visualizer. A central circular spectrum, linear EQ bars and reactive pulses move in sync with your music. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum styles, frequency ranges and boosts for a unique look. Fine‑tune reactive scale and exposure, and let variable duration run the full length of your song. Perfect for releases, DJ mixes, label drops, livestreams and social posts, this polished design turns any track into an eye‑catching, modern audio experience.