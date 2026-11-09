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Neon Nexus - Original - Poster image

Neon Nexus

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 4 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Futuristic
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a futuristic neon HUD visualizer. A central circular spectrum, linear EQ bars and reactive pulses move in sync with your music. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum styles, frequency ranges and boosts for a unique look. Fine‑tune reactive scale and exposure, and let variable duration run the full length of your song. Perfect for releases, DJ mixes, label drops, livestreams and social posts, this polished design turns any track into an eye‑catching, modern audio experience.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us