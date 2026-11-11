Club Spectrum

Bring your track to life with a neon, club‑ready DJ booth visualizer. This 3D motion graphics scene features a glassy console, speakers, and a media‑player panel with cover art, artist and song text. A linear audio spectrum, progress bar and timer pulse to your music while smooth camera drift adds depth. Customize colors, fonts and lighting to match your artwork or brand. Perfect for full songs on YouTube or social streams, this energetic, futuristic visualizer turns any audio into a polished, immersive experience.