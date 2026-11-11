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Club Spectrum - Original - Poster image

Club Spectrum

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a neon, club‑ready DJ booth visualizer. This 3D motion graphics scene features a glassy console, speakers, and a media‑player panel with cover art, artist and song text. A linear audio spectrum, progress bar and timer pulse to your music while smooth camera drift adds depth. Customize colors, fonts and lighting to match your artwork or brand. Perfect for full songs on YouTube or social streams, this energetic, futuristic visualizer turns any audio into a polished, immersive experience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us