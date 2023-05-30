Retro Wave - Post

Bring your music to life with an energetic synthwave visualizer. A neon, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your track while retro glitch passes, scanning bars and floating particles create an immersive 80s vibe. Customize titles, colors, spectrum style and frequency focus to match any genre. Perfect for releases, teasers and channel uploads across widescreen, square or vertical formats. Give your audience a bold, glowing look that moves with every beat.