Christmas Night

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Vacation
Winter
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Night - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
15exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Festive Night Unveil Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
Winter Holidays Season Original theme video
Winter Holidays Season
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
Christmas Cheer Unveil Default theme video
Christmas Cheer Unveil
Edit
By Moysher
13s
9
3
15
Step into a winter wonderland where your brand takes center stage amidst a snowy forest scene. Our Christmas Cheer Unveil template transcends the ordinary, guiding viewers through a frosted path to uncover your logo, all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Perfect as a seasonal greeting or company intro, with customization options for your tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is your canvas for holiday magic.
Christmas Logo Original theme video
Christmas Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
6
3
9
Cozy atmosphere, pines, presents and a lovely reveal.
Christmas Bulb Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Spread the joyous vibes with our 'Christmas Bulb Greeting' template. Transition into the holidays with your brand's logo and personalized message, unveiling in festive style. Ideal for social media, emails, or presentations, this versatile template transforms your heartfelt wishes into a full-screen wonder, offering an immersive experience with full customization of text, fonts, and colors.
Winter Holidays Greeting Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Cheerful Christmas Original theme video
Cheerful Christmas
Edit
By CuteRabbit
9s
9
4
12
A Wonderful Christmas Wish! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
