Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Command Glow - Original - Poster image

Command Glow

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Analog
Intro
CRT screen
Technology
8exports
rating
Give your brand a moody, cinematic edge with a retro CRT terminal logo animation. This photoreal 3D scene features scanline aesthetics, atmospheric haze, and a slow camera push that builds tension. Your text types on like a command line, while your logo draws in with a glowing outline for a striking reveal. Tweak screen, text, and accent colors, adjust glow and particles, and drop in your audio for instant impact. Ideal for technology channels, product teasers, and suspenseful openers or outros that demand attention.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us