Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Counter Zone - Post - Original - Poster image

Counter Zone - Post

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Gaming
Grunge
Explosion
9exports
rating
Bring your gaming content to life with an explosive, cinematic opener. This FPS-inspired template blends bold, grunge typography, dramatic zooms, and a powerful blast transitioning into thick smoke for maximum impact. Perfect for esports promos, match announcements, and channel intros, it features a central logo scene and a device LCD with a clean type-on effect for added storytelling flair. Easily customize all headlines, colors, fonts, and audio to match your brand or team identity. If you want a high-energy, gritty aesthetic that instantly hooks viewers, this template delivers the hype your audience expects.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
3D Glow Logo
By celljptk
Edit
4K
00:07
3D Glow Logo Original theme video
Golden Football Reveal
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:09
Golden Football Reveal Original theme video
Product Story
By Skvifi
Edit
00:14
Product Story Original theme video
Dream Dance
By Skvifi
Edit
Dream Dance Original theme video
Glitch Opener VHS
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:22
Glitch Opener VHS Original theme video
Galactic Sliced Reveal
By tinomotion
Edit
00:10
Galactic Sliced Reveal Original theme video
Poster Lines 2
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:10
Poster Lines 2 Original theme video
Icon Flip
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:06
Icon Flip Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us