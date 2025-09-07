Try for free
Fight Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Landscape
Explosion
Fire
Grungy
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Fight Opener - Original - Poster image
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
12exports
36 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
16videos
1image
14texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into a world of action with Fight Opener, a slideshow tailored for creators who crave excitement. Whether for sports, film, or dynamic promotions, this template's customizable explosions create a cinematic experience. Make bold statements with personalized text, images, and logo, all in vibrant colors that you control. Impact is a click away.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
Bacteria Virus Infection Original Theme theme video
Bacteria Virus Infection
Edit
By milinkovic
58s
24
14
7
Elevate your content with our Bacteria Virus Infection template. From presentations to marketing campaigns, this multipurpose slideshow video seamlessly weaves together images, videos, and text to create an engaging visual story. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, colors, and fonts to convey your message with impact. With its dynamic animation and simplistic design, this ready-to-publish video is perfect for TV shows, commercials, movies, promotions, and events. Grab your audience's attention and leave a memorable impression.
Dynamic Display Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Display Opener
Edit
By PixBolt
42s
23
56
13
Elevate your storytelling with the dazzling Dynamic Display Opener template. Designed to bring your images and video to life in a sleek slideshow, this dynamic After Effects template is ideal for creating impactful YouTube intros, Facebook content, TV commercials, and more. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to produce a high-definition masterpiece that's ready for the spotlight.
Cartoon Hand-Made Presentation Original theme video
Cartoon Hand-Made Presentation
Edit
By Danimotions
37s
1
12
27
Bring your brand's message to life with our whimsical Cartoon Hand-Made Presentation template. Watch as an animated hand crafts your narrative, with zany cartoon faces and a burst of colors adding flair. This template lets you insert logo, text, and choose fonts and colors that resonate with your brand. Turn information delivery into an engaging visual journey, complete with cheerful tunes and playful antics for your viewers.
Clean Slideshow Original theme video
Clean Slideshow
Edit
By Artstyle
38s
21
17
7
Transport your audience on a visual journey with the sophistication of the Clean Slideshow template. With smooth transitions and minimalist design, this video template weaves your images, videos, and text into an elegant narrative. Ideal for portfolios, professional presentations, and promotions, it allows full customization from fonts to colors, ensuring your story is told with clarity and style.
Forma Slideshow Original theme video
Forma Slideshow
Edit
By PixBolt
48s
24
27
19
Introducing the Forma slideshow template where each scene transforms through enchanting shapes and dynamic transitions. Perfect for conveying your brand's narrative or showcasing memorable moments, this template lets you effortlessly customize with logos, text, images, and videos. Elevate your message with a captivating visual story, ready to publish. Your content will take the center stage and leave a lasting impression.
Typo Modern SlideShow Original theme video
Typo Modern SlideShow
Edit
By PixBolt
34s
24
46
12
Craft a narrative that engages and inspires with our Visual Journey Typo Modern Slideshow template. Elevate your content through a symphony of visuals and typography, tailored to reflect your brand's voice with customizable colors, fonts, and media. Ideal for presentations, advertisements, or heartfelt showcases a story told through slides leaves a lasting impact.
Downtown Opener 1 Original theme video
Downtown Opener 1
Edit
By igorilla
31s
21
23
23
Immerse viewers in the vibrant streets of the city with our Downtown Opener template. Ideal for music videos and action-packed promos, this template infuses your content with urban flair. Tailor it with your images, videos, and text, then accentuate it with your unique logo, fonts, and colors. Create a ready-to-publish video that brings the energetic pulse of the city to your audience.
Spiky Blinders Original theme video
Spiky Blinders
Edit
By igorilla
34s
21
15
23
Step into the Lively ’20s with our Spiky Blinders template. Bring the golden age of the era to life with retro effects, perfect for movie trailers, sports highlights, or music videos. Customize it with your images, videos, and text, choosing fonts and colors to match your style. Create a stunning story that’s ready to share and sure to impress.
