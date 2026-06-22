Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Outlive Camcorder - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Outlive Camcorder - Vertical

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Horror
Logo animation
Intro
Analog
Title sequence
10exports
rating
Turn your brand into a found-footage nightmare. This vertical camcorder-themed opener layers VHS scanlines, REC HUD, and glitchy typography over a damp, concrete corridor with eerie silhouettes. It builds tension across multiple title beats, then lands on a bold logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, glow, particle intensity, and toggle set props and creatures for the perfect scare. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or stinger outro for horror, thriller, true‑crime, or dark gaming content. Deliver a suspenseful, cinematic impact that hooks viewers instantly and leaves them on edge.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us