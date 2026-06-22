Outlive Camcorder - Vertical

Turn your brand into a found-footage nightmare. This vertical camcorder-themed opener layers VHS scanlines, REC HUD, and glitchy typography over a damp, concrete corridor with eerie silhouettes. It builds tension across multiple title beats, then lands on a bold logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, glow, particle intensity, and toggle set props and creatures for the perfect scare. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or stinger outro for horror, thriller, true‑crime, or dark gaming content. Deliver a suspenseful, cinematic impact that hooks viewers instantly and leaves them on edge.