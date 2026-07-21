Record Wall - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
7exports
Bring your track to life with a photoreal vinyl wall visualizer. This elegant 3D scene pairs framed cover art with a glossy record, audio‑reactive spectrum and floating music notes. Customize spectrum style, colors, titles and ambience to fit any genre. The minimal, dark aesthetic keeps focus on your music while a subtle progress bar and particles add atmosphere. Perfect for social posts and promos, it adapts to your audio and exports fast.
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