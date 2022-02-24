Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Spiders Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Spiders Logo Intro

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Halloween
Spiderweb
1.4Kexports
rating
Unleash a spine-tingling logo reveal perfect for Halloween. This cinematic 3D intro flies through layers of spider webs with drifting dust, building suspense as creepy spiders crawl onto your mark. The dark, grungy atmosphere and moody lighting make it ideal for horror-themed branding, intros and outros. Easily drop in your logo and optional website line to craft a chilling ident that hooks viewers instantly. Designed to be smooth, atmospheric and impactful across multiple formats, it’s a ready‑made way to give your channel or brand a haunting edge.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us