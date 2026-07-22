Stormwave - Square

Bring your music to life with a storm-charged, audio‑reactive visualizer. This square design pairs a bold center title with a responsive spectrum and dramatic lightning strikes for instant impact. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, boost responsiveness, and apply fade transitions for a polished finish. Customize artist and track text, choose colors to match your branding, and optionally add a background image. Variable duration adapts to your full song, making it ideal for releases, teasers, and social posts. If you want moody, neon glow energy that pulses to your sound, this template delivers.