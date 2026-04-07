Storm Signal - Square

Turn your music into a powerful visual experience. This audio‑reactive template pairs a moody storm ambiance with a stacked CRT display and pulsing spectrum lines. Lightning, text, and on‑screen elements respond to your track, creating an immersive broadcast aesthetic. Easily customize artist details, logos, and media while fine‑tuning spectrum styles and frequency ranges to match any genre. Ideal for singles, mixes, and social posts, this square visualizer delivers dramatic depth, wet floor reflections, and gritty atmosphere that keeps viewers engaged from the first beat to the last.