Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Storm Signal - Square - Original - Poster image

Storm Signal - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 14 videos · 14 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Electricity
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Turn your music into a powerful visual experience. This audio‑reactive template pairs a moody storm ambiance with a stacked CRT display and pulsing spectrum lines. Lightning, text, and on‑screen elements respond to your track, creating an immersive broadcast aesthetic. Easily customize artist details, logos, and media while fine‑tuning spectrum styles and frequency ranges to match any genre. Ideal for singles, mixes, and social posts, this square visualizer delivers dramatic depth, wet floor reflections, and gritty atmosphere that keeps viewers engaged from the first beat to the last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us