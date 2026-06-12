Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Fort Box Reveal - Original - Poster image

The Fort Box Reveal

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Gaming
12exports
rating
Bring your gaming brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template stages a dramatic chest at center, erupting in glowing particles as loot flies across a richly lit room. Two bold floor titles and a prominent logo moment make it ideal for channel intros and outros. Fine‑tune colors, glow and particle intensity to match your branding, then drop in your audio for maximum impact. Designed for gamers, streamers and esports creators who want a punchy, polished ident that stands out across platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us