The Fort Box Reveal

Bring your gaming brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template stages a dramatic chest at center, erupting in glowing particles as loot flies across a richly lit room. Two bold floor titles and a prominent logo moment make it ideal for channel intros and outros. Fine‑tune colors, glow and particle intensity to match your branding, then drop in your audio for maximum impact. Designed for gamers, streamers and esports creators who want a punchy, polished ident that stands out across platforms.