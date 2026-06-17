The Fort Box Reveal - Vertical

Unleash your brand with a cinematic 3D loot chest reveal. This vertical logo animation opens on a moody wooden interior, building suspense before bursting into radiant light, drifting particles, and flying treasure. A bold, glowing logo rises center stage for maximum impact. Ideal for gaming channels, stream intros, outros, and promo stingers, it blends fantasy vibes, atmospheric details, and premium lighting. Easily customize colors, particle intensity, and text to match your identity and platform. Deliver a memorable, high‑energy ident that hooks viewers from the first second.