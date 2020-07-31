Back To School Board

Introduce your school with a playful chalkboard slideshow. This template showcases photos as white‑bordered prints pinned to a board, surrounded by hand‑drawn doodles and classroom icons. Smooth, friendly motion leads to a clean logo screen, ideal for education promos, back‑to‑school announcements, and class introductions. Customize titles, colors, and imagery to match your brand, then export a polished video in minutes. Great for teachers, schools, and educational programs seeking a warm, kid‑friendly opener.