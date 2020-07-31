Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Back To School Board - Original - Poster image

Back To School Board

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Education
Back to School
Hand-drawn
Intro
1.8Kexports
rating
Introduce your school with a playful chalkboard slideshow. This template showcases photos as white‑bordered prints pinned to a board, surrounded by hand‑drawn doodles and classroom icons. Smooth, friendly motion leads to a clean logo screen, ideal for education promos, back‑to‑school announcements, and class introductions. Customize titles, colors, and imagery to match your brand, then export a polished video in minutes. Great for teachers, schools, and educational programs seeking a warm, kid‑friendly opener.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Chalkboard School Opener
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:18
Chalkboard School Opener Original theme video
Desk to Board
By alex.tantsura
Edit
2K
00:15
Desk to Board Colors 1 theme video
Back To School Paper Slideshow
By onbothsides
Edit
4K
00:28
Back To School Paper Slideshow Original theme video
Back to School
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:23
Back to School Original theme video
Chalk & Stickers
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:15
Chalk & Stickers Original theme video
Back To School Paper Opener
By onbothsides
Edit
4K
00:07
Back To School Paper Opener Original theme video
Back To School Slideshow
By Shoeeb
Edit
60fps
00:16
Back To School Slideshow Original theme video
Back To School Intro
By re4ee
Edit
00:06
Back To School Intro Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us