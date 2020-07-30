Back To School Slideshow

Showcase your school memories with a playful, kid-friendly slideshow. This education-themed template pairs hand-drawn doodles and a clean grid-paper backdrop with charming polaroid photo frames and masking-tape labels. Smooth slide-ins, staggered reveals, and centered layouts keep attention on your pictures while the colorful scrapbook aesthetic adds warmth and fun. Perfect for back-to-school recaps, classroom highlights, student projects, or youth brand promos. Customize images, titles, and colors to match your style, then export a polished video that looks adorable on social, presentations, or screens big and small.