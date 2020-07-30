Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Back To School Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Back To School Slideshow

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Hand-drawn
Back to School
Education
Scrapbook
1.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your school memories with a playful, kid-friendly slideshow. This education-themed template pairs hand-drawn doodles and a clean grid-paper backdrop with charming polaroid photo frames and masking-tape labels. Smooth slide-ins, staggered reveals, and centered layouts keep attention on your pictures while the colorful scrapbook aesthetic adds warmth and fun. Perfect for back-to-school recaps, classroom highlights, student projects, or youth brand promos. Customize images, titles, and colors to match your style, then export a polished video that looks adorable on social, presentations, or screens big and small.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us