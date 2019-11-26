Fire Explosion Swoosh

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic fire logo reveal. This bold logo animation sculpts your mark from glowing embers and flame, surrounded by drifting particles on a dramatic dark backdrop. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean tagline area, flexible color controls, and smooth motion that lands with impact. Ideal for channels, trailers, and product stings when you need power and polish in seconds. Drop in your logo, adjust hues to match your identity, add audio, and export a striking, professional opener that commands attention.