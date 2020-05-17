Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic fire logo animation. A swirling vortex of flames, embers and smoke explodes into a powerful reveal before settling on a bold center logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this high-impact ident features energetic motion, epic hits, and a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors and font to match your identity, then export a striking opener that commands attention across videos, trailers, and promos.